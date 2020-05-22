PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,002 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $55.02 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

