PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 25,317 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $21,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,327,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,070,000.

VGK opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

