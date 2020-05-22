PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,326,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.11. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

