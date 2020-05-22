PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 32,017 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

