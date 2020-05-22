PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,605 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

