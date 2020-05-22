PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 82,699 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,699 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

