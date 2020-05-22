PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 91,584 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Corning worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

