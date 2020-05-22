Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Post worth $54,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 343,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

