PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

