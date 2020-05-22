PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $56,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,053,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.