Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

PD stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.75. The company had a trading volume of 316,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

