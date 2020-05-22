Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

