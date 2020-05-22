Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171 ($2.25).

Several brokerages have commented on PHP. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price (up from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54).

PHP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 154.80 ($2.04). 2,154,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.78. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

