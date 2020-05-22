Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CFO Sells $488,250.00 in Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,043,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $21,912,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 359,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

