ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.73 Million

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $225.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $217.97 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $235.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $888.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.52 million to $901.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $908.94 million, with estimates ranging from $866.07 million to $989.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

