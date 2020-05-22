PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 189,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $32.69 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

