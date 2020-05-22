Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Cut by Analyst

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

AIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE AIV opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,806,000 after buying an additional 172,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after buying an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

