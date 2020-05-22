Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.26 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

