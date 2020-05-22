Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NGT stock opened at C$87.89 on Friday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$41.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

