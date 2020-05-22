Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Cut by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

RBA stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,197,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 564,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 523,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 376,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,276 shares of company stock worth $1,531,126. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.