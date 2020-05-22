Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reduced by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

