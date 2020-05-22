Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

