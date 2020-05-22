Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

