Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By Wedbush

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

PAYX opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.