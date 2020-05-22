Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Qorvo stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

