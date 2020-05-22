Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,754 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 186.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

