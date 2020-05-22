Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quidel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,815,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quidel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $180.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $210.81.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

