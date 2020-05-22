Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

