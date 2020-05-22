Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.97. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNDB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, CEO William M. Parent acquired 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,479.75. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 176,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

