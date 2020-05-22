Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. National Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $732.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

