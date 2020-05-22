Raymond James Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $107.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,821,000. Crow Point Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 82,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas grew its position in Medtronic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 144,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQIS Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 15,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.