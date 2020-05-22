Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

