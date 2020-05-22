Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Workday (WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2020 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/21/2020 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2020 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

4/20/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

3/31/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $262.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

