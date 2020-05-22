Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently:

5/15/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $36.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $36.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/14/2020 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $36.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

