Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS):

5/19/2020 – TreeHouse Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/8/2020 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – TreeHouse Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – TreeHouse Foods was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 391,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $97,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $578,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 107.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

