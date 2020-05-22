Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST):

5/21/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/21/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/13/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/9/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/7/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/6/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

5/6/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/22/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $26,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,915. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

