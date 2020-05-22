Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hiscox (LON: HSX) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – Hiscox is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 903 ($11.88) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 996 ($13.10).

5/6/2020 – Hiscox had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2020 – Hiscox had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/6/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 860 ($11.31). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,325 ($17.43).

5/5/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 800 ($10.52).

4/30/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2020 – Hiscox had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/28/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,001 ($13.17) to GBX 996 ($13.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/23/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/16/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

4/8/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/27/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 705 ($9.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 800.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.01%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

