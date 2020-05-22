Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. "

5/14/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

KIN stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

