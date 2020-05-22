Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

REPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,173,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $4.63 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.