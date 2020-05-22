Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

RF opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

