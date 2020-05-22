RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,162,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

Shares of RNR opened at $172.26 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

