Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 517 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $72,090.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Repligen stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

