Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 22nd (BSGM, CDXC, CENT, CTSH, GBT, HELE, HMSY, IART, IEP, IMKTA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 22nd:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

