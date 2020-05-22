Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $79.97 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.