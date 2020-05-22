Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 22nd (ALGN, AYX, BA, BJ, BKH, DECK, DG, INTU, LB, LEN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 22nd:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $26.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $66.00 to $71.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $165.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $182.00 to $200.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $272.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $280.00 to $330.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $54.00 to $63.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Longbow Research from $130.00 to $150.00. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $360.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $315.00 to $392.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $200.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price increased by Rowe from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $96.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $180.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $190.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $190.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

