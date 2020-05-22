Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NYSE: HON):

5/21/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

5/8/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s first-quarter 2020 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%, while sales missed the same by 2.5%. Strength in defense and space businesses as well as solid demand for its warehouse automation products will likely boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Also, it is committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely. However, over the past six months, it has underperformed the industry. The company believes that the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and the volatile oil market will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical issues. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

5/4/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $148.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Honeywell International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/4/2020 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

5/1/2020 – Honeywell International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/1/2020 – Honeywell International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Langenberg & Company. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell believes that strength in defense, commercial aerospace and process solutions as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Also, the company is committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely. However, over the past six months, it has underperformed the industry. Also, the company is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Given Honeywell’s extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical issues. Rise in debt levels can increase the company’s financial obligations. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the company have been lowered for 2020 and 2021.”

4/17/2020 – Honeywell International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $201.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $187.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Honeywell International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

