Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allakos (ALLK)

Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States."

4/9/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Allakos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allakos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

