Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

5/22/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ZYNE opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

