Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 22nd (AINV, ALEC, ARCC, ATAX, BCPC, BCRX, CHMA, CMCSA, CVET, DGII)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 22nd:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

