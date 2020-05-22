Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 22nd (ALLVF, AMT, BBSEY, BYLOF, CCI, CVTI, FLS, INCPY, LTGHY, MLM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 22nd:

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

